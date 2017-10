ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A tarmac worker’s sweet dance moves caught on camera are going viral on social media.

Terry McBride posted the video to Facebook on Friday, showing the tarmac worker at the Greater Rochester International Airport doing more than just waving his orange safety sticks to direct the plane.

McBride, a country music singer and songwriter in Tennessee, captioned the video,“So this just happened out my window as I was leaving New York headed back home to Nashville. This guy rocks!”

The short clip shows the worker, later identified as Kyran Ashford, dancing and using the safety sticks as part of his routine. At one point he even shakes his hips and marches while directing McBride’s plane along the tarmac. He even finishes off the dance with a bow at the end.

Ashford told the Democrat & Chronicle why he does more than the ordinary.

“If I can just make somebody, at least one person, smile and turn their day around, then I am good,” he said. “I did my job.”