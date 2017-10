BETHPAGE, N.Y. — An Uber driver stuck on the train tracks near Bethpage, New York escaped right before his car was slammed by a Long Island Rail Road train on Tuesday.

According to WABC, the driver, identified as Hugh James, said he crossed over the tracks when his car stopped and wouldn’t move forward or backward.

The LIRR is working to restore full service after an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks was struck by a train near Bethpage. pic.twitter.com/pPovGqzPpD — LIRR (@LIRR) October 24, 2017

“Someone came to try and help me,” James told WABC. “He tried to push the car while I put it in reverse, it still would not move. He then saw the train coming and I came out and examined to see what was under the car. I could not see clearly so I abandoned the car. I tried to signal the train, he could not see me.”

The car was completely crushed, but James escaped. There were no other reported injuries.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions as emergency personnel cleared the scene.