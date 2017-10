COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens have been arrested after a string of burglaries in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., they were called to investigate a burglary alarm at a business on North Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. As officers arrived, two people ran away from the business. Officers chased them and caught them without further incident.

Police identified the suspects as Brandon Hall, 19, and a teen boy whose name is not being released.

Police said the two suspects were involved in several business burglaries early Tuesday morning. They may also be suspects in multiple other crimes, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.