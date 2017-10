Related Coverage Democrats seek tax relief for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

VIRGIN ISLANDS — People in the U.S. Virgin Islands are still picking up the pieces after being rocked by two hurricanes within a matter of days.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are continuing to support recovery efforts — even several folks from southern Colorado.

A lot of focus has been on the devastation in Puerto Rico, but the 100,000 people living in the Virgin Islands were hit by Hurricane Irma before they could even get back on their feet after Hurricane Maria came through.

“Every tree was stripped of its leaves, every bush was stripped of their leaves so it looked like a fire had gone through,” said Red Cross volunteer Cindi Shank.

Shank arrived in St. Thomas four days after Irma hit, then soon had to hunker down for Maria. She spent 21 days there then got to come home for three weeks. She is now preparing to head back for another 21 days.

“They’ve got one-third of the power up on St. Thomas. They have zero percent of the power up on St. John and they’ve got about 30 percent of the power up on St. Croix so these people are still in the middle of recovery and still suffering,” said Shank.

Shank says power won’t be fully restored until Christmas, which means living conditions for both victims and volunteers are rough.

“In St. Croix, I’m expected to be in a tent with numerous other people, probably no showers, very little food, 12 to 15 hour shifts, bad roads, bad conditions, rain, so it’s really kind of extreme this time,” said volunteer Rod Ortiz.

Ortiz spent two weeks in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, where the city was still operating. This deployment will be much different, but this is what they train for.

Disaster Program Specialist Larry Cornett said, “We go in flexible. We got in with the understanding that there is going to be extreme hardships for us and for the people that are there. We’re no better than they are. We’re there to meet their needs and we do everything that we can to meet those needs.”

The post office on St. Thomas was completely destroyed. FedEx and UPS are still having trouble getting things to the islands, so right now, supplies and care packages sent through the mail likely aren’t being received.

Just this week, the Red Cross delivered thousands of pounds of rice and beans to locals, and those things are purchased with donor dollars, so right now they’re asking for monetary donations.

“We still have shelters open that we’re still taking care of, the 300 people in shelters just in St. Thomas alone so the donations that you give are going to allow us to continue to do that and allow us to continue to feed folks and take care of their needs,” said Shank.

Between the wildfires in California, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, not to mention the deadliest mass shooting on U.S. soil, people might have a little disaster fatigue. But between housing services, disaster mental health, and necessary supplies, help is still needed.

“Just remember that during the holiday season that’s a time that you can think of giving. We’re still providing hope to those people on the ground in Puerto Rico as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and we will continue to do that,” Shank said.

Volunteers with the Red Cross say they’ll be there as long as they’re needed.

Shank, who has been doing disaster relief for ten years, says the folks living on the islands have been the most thankful people she’s ever worked with.

If you’d like to help out, you can donate to the American Red Cross here.