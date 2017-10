COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two southern Colorado animal shelters are taking in dogs that were displaced from shelters in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The dogs arrived in Colorado from Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening. Three dogs were transferred to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and 13 were transferred to Pueblo Animal Services.

The humane society said they’re still working to process the dogs, and hope to have them available for adoption in a few days.

Five Denver and Boulder-area shelters are also taking in animals from shelters affected by the hurricane.