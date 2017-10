COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fargo’s Pizza in Colorado Springs made it onto a national list of the hottest pizzerias in America.

Pizza Today released their annual list of “Hot 100 Independent Pizzerias” featuring the Colorado Springs pizzeria in addition to five others in Colorado.

The other pizzerias that made the cut are:

Cosmo’s Pizza in Broomfield at No. 24

Marco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Denver at No. 30

Krazy Karl’s Pizza in Fort Collins at No. 43

Woody’s Wood-Fired Pizza in Golden at No. 48

Angelo’s Pizza Parlor And-a-More in Pueblo at No. 99

Surveys were mailed out to independent pizzerias nationwide and responses based on sales were used to compile the list.

>> Click here to see the full list.