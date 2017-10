COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he crashed a stolen truck into multiple dumpsters and a Colorado Springs police cruiser while trying to escape arrest early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about a suspicious truck parked on Holli Springs Lane just east of Centennial Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spotted someone asleep in the truck, which they learned had been reported stolen. When they knocked on the window, the man, later identified as 25-year-old Anthony Jordan, woke up and immediately sped away. He hit a CSPD cruiser and several dumpsters as he sped through an alley, according to police. Police said at least one parked car was damaged when a dumpster was pushed into it.

After one of the collisions, the truck rolled onto its side. Jordan got out and ran into a neighboring fourplex, according to police. Officers and K9s found him hiding behind a washer and dryer and arrested him without further incident.

Police said Jordan is facing several felony and traffic-related charges.