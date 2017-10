COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera installing card skimming devices on two Colorado Springs ATMs earlier this week.

Police said the man was caught installing the devices on one ATM around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and on another ATM around 6 a.m. Monday. Surveillance videos of the incidents are available above and below.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to mid 30s. He’s about 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet tall and 160 to 200 pounds, with dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing gray pants, a red t-shirt, and a tan baseball cap. He was also seen in a light-colored jacket with dark blue sleeves.

The suspect was driving a white Pontiac four-door sedan with a temporary license plate that expired October 21.

Police said the suspect is working with an unknown associate, and may be staying at local hotels.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).