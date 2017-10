DENVER, Colo. — Denver will be one of the first cities in the nation to test Amazon Key, the company’s new service that will allow delivery drivers inside your home to drop off your packages.

Here’s how it works. You must buy a kit that includes an Amazon security camera, Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock for your door. Kits start at $249.99

Once you have that up and running, you order something on Amazon for delivery and choose the “in-home” shipping option.

Once the delivery driver arrives, you’ll get a notification that the driver has arrived so you can watch from your phone as the camera records. Amazon verifies the address and delivery time and allows the driver into your home.

Amazon says the service isn’t limited to deliveries — you can also use it to let family and friends inside your home when you aren’t there, if you wish to do so. The company says you can also use it for other services like pet sitters and home cleaners.

The service will launch on November 8 for Prime members.

Denver will join 36 other U.S. cities to test the service.

This isn’t the first time an in-home delivery service is being tested. Last month, Walmart announced it was testing a service that allows Deliv delivery drivers into homes, mostly for groceries.

Would you let an Amazon delivery driver into your home?