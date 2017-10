COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers is recalling its deli broccoli salads and coleslaw sold in King Soopers and City Markets stores due to a possible listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

King Soopers and City Market were notified on October 20 by the manufacturer, Journey Cuisine, that the recalled product contains an ingredient from Mann Packing that may be contaminated with listeria. The company has stopped production and distribution of the product pending an investigation.

The deli broccoli salads and coleslaw are sold from the service case in the deli department at King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The recall affects the following products purchased between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, 2017:

Deli Broccoli Almond Salad / UPC 289861-2XXXX

Asian Pasta Salad / UPC 279867-4XXXX

Deli Colorado Coleslaw / 247094-6XXXX

Deli California Broccoli Salad / 237193-5XXXX

At this time there have been no reports of illness or injury.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are advised to throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund or replacement.

If you have any questions, call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, and Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

