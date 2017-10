WHEELING, W.Va. — A man wanted out of El Paso County on charges including kidnapping was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday after he was caught shoplifting steaks.

Juan Manuel Chavez-Ordaz, 44, was arrested at the Mount de Chantal Kroger in Wheeling around noon, according to WTRF.

Chavez-Ordaz was wanted out of El Paso County on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

He has been booked into the Northern Regional Jail awaiting his extradition.