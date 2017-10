COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Haunted houses are getting more and more advanced every year, but what does a day look like for the actors and artists?

We caught up with some of them to see what goes into preparing to scare in a haunted house.

“It is an organized chaos,” said Vince Stites, owner and CEO of Hellscream and Sinister haunted houses.

That’s how he describes the environment leading up to the event.

“It reminds me of a bunch of ants running around,” Stites said, “But there’s order.”

He said everyone working together makes an incredible machine.

“[The actors] start showing up as early as 3 o’clock to get in costume and makeup, and to get their role assigned,”

But, what do the actors look forward to every night?

“The ultimate scare,” said actor Jeremy Berry. “Making someone hit the ground.”

Berry has been acting in haunted houses since he was a young boy.

“I fell in love with the makeup, fell in love with the acting, fell in love with scaring people,” he said.

Special effects artist, Haley Streegle, said her spooky specialty is clowns.

“You can make them happy, you can make them sad, you can make them whatever you want to,” Streegle said.

Ironically, clowns used to be Streggle’s biggest fear.

“Being able to reflect almost, yourself, and what you’re afraid of, onto somebody else,” she said.

The Halloween season comes and goes, but their friendship lasts forever.

“Sinister is kind of like a big family, we kind of love each other here,” Berry said.

