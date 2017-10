COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thursday, October 26 is Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s.

On Thursday, more than 200 participating restaurants across the U.S., including the P.F. Chang’s location in Colorado Springs, will invite dine-in guests to enjoy a free Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll with no purchase necessary.

Sushi is available at lunch, happy hour and dinner.

“New and long-time sushi fans are finding that P.F. Chang’s sushi rolls are excellent quality and suit their cravings for an umami sushi experience,” said Dwayne Chambers, P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer. “We invite folks to take advantage of Free Sushi Day to try something new, and enjoy a Spicy Tuna or California Roll on us.”

To get the offer, all you have to do is mention the promotion to your server. The offer is valid all day Thursday, in-restaurant only. Catering and to-go orders do not qualify. There is a limit of one free roll per guest, but there is no limit to a maximum per table. Read the fine print on this deal here.

Free Sushi Day was first launched by the chain in 2016, with over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls hand-rolled to guests at over 200 P.F. Chang’s restaurants nationwide.

“We had such an incredible response, we’re at it again this year,” the company said. “We aim to spread the gift of hand-rolled fresh sushi to even more guests across the country.”

P.F. Chang’s in Colorado Springs is located at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, off Briargate Parkway. See all other locations here.

Learn more about Free Sushi Day here.