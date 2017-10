COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a felon on Wednesday after he attempted to evade authorities with the four-year-old daughter he had earlier threatened.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Research Parkway and Windy Hill Drive.

Police responded to the area to help the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office locate 40-year-old Jeremy Brambila of Colorado Springs.

According to police, Brambila was wanted for felony menacing and had threatened to hurt his four-year-old daughter during the disturbance. Police say he was also suicidal.

Deputies located Brambila’s car and his daughter in the 8200 block of Razorback Road. When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Brambila fled and later abandoned his car near Research Parkway and Windy Hill Drive.

Brambila was later located with his daughter, but police say he refused commands to let his daughter go.

An officer was able to distract Brambila and hit him on his nose, which caused him to release the grip on his daughter, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to safety and Brambila was arrested.