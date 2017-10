PUEBLO, Colo. — A Boone man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 Tuesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on eastbound Highway 50 between Pueblo and Avondale. Matthew Devries, 29, of Boone was driving a Ford Windstar minivan when it drifted into the center median, according to troopers. Devries overcorrected and the van went off the road, rolling twice and ejecting Devries, who was not wearing a seatbelt. He died on the scene.

Troopers said drugs are considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.