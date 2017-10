WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Ballots are out and school officials are now saying the fate of Widefield District 3 is in the hands of the voters.

It’s been 16 years since the district has come to the voters asking for funds, and they say now the money is an absolute need.

There are two separate questions here — 3A is for the staff and STEM programs, whereas 3B is for a new school building and fixing repairs.

The school superintendent says they have put off $126 million worth of maintenance on school building because the state cut their funding. Now they need the voters’ help.

“It’s no secret that great schools create great communities. We have an exceptional community, we want to make sure that’s sustainable in the future,” said Scott Campbell, Superintendent of Widefield District 3.

Question 3A is a Mill Levy Override that will give the district $3.5 million to use to attract and keep high-quality teachers and fund innovative programs and buy supplies.

“If you don’t invest in your employees, you can’t expect them to hang around forever,” said Campbell.

These funds will be used for all the programs that happen inside the school.

Question 3B is a bond measure that’s going to be used to make repairs to current school buildings and build a new Pre-K through 8th grade building in the Lorson Ranch area.

“We have been growing considerably, we are running out of room in our schools. If you drive around many of the elementary schools you are going to see what are called portables. We have over 1,400 students in those portables,” said David Bates, Treasurer of the Widefield Information Network, a group of parents, educators, neighbors and community members who support Widefield District 3.

For every $100,000 your home is worth, you will be charged $9.25 per month.

“The cost to the taxpayers is actually minimal to the need that the school has at this point,” said Bates.

If these measures don’t pass, school officials said the district has no savings and the quality of education could suffer.

“It would impact us negatively,” said Campbell. “For all these years, we’ve been able to keep cuts away from kids not impacting the classroom. I am not sure how much longer we could continue to do that.”

They hope voters will see that they are responsible with district funds.

“It’s been 16 since we’ve gone for a mill levy and over 20 since we have gone for a bond,” Bates said.

“We feel like we have been very good stewards of taxpayers’ money,” Campbell said.

The state has cut about $80,000 worth of Widefield’s budget over the last 7 years.

>> Click here to learn more on the district’s website.

