LONGMONT, Colo. — A little girl is doing a big thing to help out a local police officer in her community.

Four-year-old Sidney made national headlines when Longmont police Officer Bonday came to her new home to search for any monsters.

On Tuesday, Sidney returned to the Longmont Police Department, but this time she wasn’t asking for help. She was giving it.

Longmont police announced on their Facebook page Sidney had brought the contents of her piggy bank to contribute to a fundraiser for another officer, Kyle Zulauf, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Words are not available for what this means to us,” the department said. “Thank you Sidney (and family) for your kindness. Thank you Longmont community for your support.”

Officer Zulauf was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a year and a half ago.

If you’d like to donate toward the fundraiser for Officer Zulauf, you can make an online donation here or send them to:

Longmont Public Safety

Zulauf Family

225 Kimbark Street

Longmont, CO 80501

A fundraiser will be held for Officer Zulauf at Tokyo Joe’s on Friday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to close. Twenty-five percent of all proceeds will go directly to the Zulauf family.