Taco Bell testing Kit Kat Chocoladilla

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Behold, Taco Bell’s newest creation — the Chocoladilla.
The chain is testing out the new dessert, which is similar to a quesadilla, but instead of melted cheese it has a Kit Kat bar melted inside the tortilla, along with chocolate sauce.
Taco Bell has already tested it at locations in the United Kingdom.
Word is, Chocoladillas will soon be available at certain restaurants in Wisconsin.
News about Chocoladillas has been trending on social media. Reaction has run the gamut from revulsion, to serious interest and excitement.
What are your thoughts on the new dessert possibly being added to the menu?
