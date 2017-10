U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An investigation into the conduct of several individuals on the Academy’s Lacrosse team has led to some team members and coaches being put into an “inactive status,” the Academy announced on Tuesday.

Officials say those individuals, who have not been named at this time, will not participate in group lacrosse activities or intercollegiate competition until further notice effective immediately.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Academy released the following statement in response to the incident:

The Air Force Academy holds its cadets, staff and faculty to the highest standards of conduct because our nation demands it of us and it’s the right thing to do. Taking care of each other is one of our top priorities and we go to great lengths to provide a culture rooted in the core principles of human dignity and respect.

The investigation is ongoing.

