DENVER, Colo. — A proposal to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall is one step closer to becoming a law.

The “Breathe Easy” campaign was given preliminary approval by members of Denver City Council during a meeting on Monday night, according to KDVR.

The ordinance would ban all smoking, including cigarette smoking, cigars, and vaping within 50 feet of the mall between Broadway and Chestnut Place.

Sponsors of the ordinance claim 45 cities in the country have similar smoking bans already in place.

The penalty if caught smoking would be a $100 fine.

A final vote is set for October 30.

