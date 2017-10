COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say there was no active shooter and no shots fired at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Tuesday.

Police responded to an emergency call from the hospital at 4050 Briargate Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. in regards to an active shooter on the fourth floor.

Several CSPD officers and units responded the scene but determined there was no active shooter and no shots fired.

The investigation is ongoing.