COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the El Paso County Jail early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the 72-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 a.m. First responders tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said there were no apparent signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

