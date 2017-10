PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of his home Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of the home on Avocado Street Monday night. They went to the scene, but couldn’t find any evidence of a crime. Then, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, relatives who also live in the home went into the backyard and found the 51-year-old man’s body.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. They said it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

