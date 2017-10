DENVER, Colo. — Kid Rock will be performing at the Pepsi Center in 2018.

The singer, rapper, songwriter and musician will be stopping in Denver for his “Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018” on March 20.

Tickets go on sale on November 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $130. To purchase, you can call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.

If you’re a member of the Kid Rock Fan Club, you can buy pre-sale tickets beginning October 31 if you order his new album on his website.

Kid Rock’s 11th album “Sweet Southern Sugar” will be released November 3.