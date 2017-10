BLACK FOREST, Colo. — A community gathered Tuesday night to remember the lives of three members of the Fisher family killed in a crash in Black Forest on Sunday.

More than two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the three lives lost.

The group said “Ich Liebe Dich” which means “I love you” in German.

They said Jennifer Fisher, the mother of the family, was a strong German presence in everyone’s life.

All of them said they were grateful to have known the family and tonight was about mourning for themselves, because all three are in a better place.

A coworker was expecting Jennifer on Sunday, but she never showed up.

“They were on their way to my house, for a pumpkin carving party when it happened, I live five minutes away. I can’t even go, this is the first time I have been to this intersection and this is the main intersection to my house,” said Amanda Mohr, a coworker of Jennifer. “With no family here, we were here family. We were her everything, she talked to us about everything. She scolded us because she didn’t have her mom to scold us.”

All of Jennifer’s family is in Germany so her friends and co-workers here are trying to raise money to bring the family over to the U.S. for funeral services.