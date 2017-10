MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The 23rd annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races return to Manitou Springs this Saturday, October 28.

The coffin and hearse parade starts at noon on Manitou Avenue, followed by the races.

The legend of Emma Crawford starts more than 100 years ago, when she died of tuberculosis and was buried on top of Red Mountain. Some years later, Manitou experienced a torrential rainstorm that washed away the mountainside–and Emma’s remains. Two boys playing in Ruxton Canyon found the nameplate and silver handles from her casket.

The annual coffin races attract about 10,000 people to Manitou Springs.

Parking is very limited, so spectators are encouraged to ride bikes or take shuttles to the event.

Free shuttles are available from Coronado High School at 1590 West Fillmore Street and Rock Ledge Ranch at 3105 Gateway Road. The shuttles run continuously from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on race day. Parking at both locations is free.