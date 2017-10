COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities announced on Tuesday net decreases to monthly utility bills effective November 1.

The decreases were announced at a City Council meeting on Tuesday where members voted 9-0 to approve the rate decreases.

The net decreases to the typical monthly bill are:

Residential: $3.03 (1.3 percent)

Commercial: $48.69 (3.3 percent)

Industrial: $1,356.80 (3.1 percent)

Also in the meeting, CSU filed changes to the Electric Capacity Charge (ECC) and the Gas Capacity Charge (GCC).

The ECC covers payments made to the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) for assured delivery of hydro power. The GCC covers the cost to safely and reliably carry natural gas through pipelines.