PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges after he was caught driving through Indiana with about 75 pounds of marijuana in his car, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers said Thomas Lee, 21, was pulled over for speeding on eastbound Interstate 70 in Putnam County around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. After a conversation with Lee, troopers searched the car. They found a duffel bag full of packaged marijuana on the backseat, plus three duffel bags filled with packaged marijuana and vials of marijuana oil in the trunk.

Troopers said they seized a total of 75 pounds of marijuana and 300 vials of marijuana oil in the search.

Lee was traveling from Colorado to Ohio, according to troopers. He was arrested and charged with possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, dealing marijuana over 10 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Putnam County jail.

WTWO contributed to this report.