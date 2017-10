Notice the beautiful couple in these engagement photos? Notice the creepy clown, too?

Jesse McLaren got a bit creative when his sister asked him to take her engagement photos. So, in the spirit of Halloween, McLaren photoshopped Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s “It” into the background of the photos.

In each photo, the clown can be seen behind the loving couple in various places, like behind a bush and in the shadows of a bridge.

“My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices,” McLaren tweeted.

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

His tweet has since been retweeted over 52,000 times and liked over 170,000 times.

McLaren said it didn’t take his sis too long to notice, though.

“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other… I totally want to use these,” she told McLaren said on Instagram.