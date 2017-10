COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Friday, October 27, traffic will shift to the outside travel lanes on the Woodmen Road Bridge over Monument Creek between Corporate Drive and Windchime Place.

Officials say the ride quality will remain rough through the construction zone until the final overlay is completed.

The project includes:

Replacing the expansion joint

Deck patching at both bridges

Installing a waterproof membrane on both bridges

Guardrail remediation

Concrete barrier remediation

Sidewalk modifications

Repair to chain link fencing

City officials are asking drivers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and signs throughout the area.

All construction activities are weather and resource dependent.