JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A woman reported being harassed by a masked man while at the Chatfield Farms corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

According to KDVR, the 29-year-old woman, only identified as Audrey, told a deputy that she, her cousin, her cousin’s husband and some friends were at the maze at 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

As they were walking through the maze, an unknown man wearing all black clothing and a white mask came out and approached Audrey and her cousin.

The sheriff’s office said the man said some “inappropriate things” to her cousin, though Audrey told the deputy she didn’t know what specifically was said.

Authorities said the man tried to get Audrey to “touch him” and “dance with him or kiss him” so she could pass, but the man didn’t request to be touched anywhere specific.

When Audrey tried to go around the man, authorities said he “whipped her around, threw her to the ground and then drug her about 2 feet by her left arm before letting go of her.”

As Audrey tried to get around the man, he “whipped her around, threw her to the ground and then drug her about 2 feet by her left arm before letting go of her,” the sheriff’s office said.

As her cousin got further away, Audrey “gave in and grabbed the male’s hand to dance with him,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After getting off the ground, Audrey’s cousin had returned and confronted the man. The situation ended and it was reported to corn maze staff.

The Jefferson County deputy who was on duty found the suspect after Audrey complained. No details have been released on whether or not the suspect is facing charges.

The corn maze will be open for one more weekend this season and garden staff say they will be increasing security to make sure everyone is safe.

Read the full story at KDVR.com.