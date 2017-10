COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are looking for a truck that was stolen with a 3-month-old infant inside Monday morning.

Police said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle around 11:45 a.m. Police said the father went into the store and left the truck running with the child inside. When he came out of the store, the truck was gone. The infant was found safe in a car seat next to a dumpster in a nearby alley, according to police.

Police are still looking for the truck, a gray 2007 Dodge pickup with Colorado license plate number OJL 030. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.