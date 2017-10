SALINAS, Calif. — Check the dates on your packaged veggies!

Mann Packing vegetables, sold at Trader Joe’s, Target, Walmart and other top supermarkets throughout the U.S. and Canada, has recalled many of its vegetable products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found a single positive result of listeria in a sample of Mann Packing’s products during a random sampling, according to the FDA.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Right now there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products, according to the FDA.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, you are urged to throw them away or return them at the place of purchase for a full refund.

>> Click here to see a full list and photos of all recalled products on the FDA’s website.