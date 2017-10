Related Coverage Truck stolen with infant inside; child found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs father is holding his three-month-old baby girl a little tighter Monday night after his truck was stolen with the child in the backseat.

It happened just before noon at the Save-A-Lot at the intersection of Academy and Carefree Circle.

Police say the father went into the store and left the truck running with the child inside.

When he came out, the truck was gone.

Thankfully, a Save-A-Lot employee happened to be at the right place at the right time, and actually found the little girl safe in her car seat next to a dumpster in a nearby alley.

“She was wide awake and she looked in good health and good condition and everything so I immediately just picked her up and took her inside,” said Mathew Barnes, a delivery driver for Save-A-Lot. ” It was really cold out and she wasn’t wearing socks or anything like that. She was pretty exposed to the elements so I just picked her up and took her inside with the car seat and the from there I just dialed 911 right away.”

Right now police are still looking for any suspects and the stolen truck, described as a gray 2007 Dodge with Colorado license plate number OJL-030. If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.