COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christ the King Lutheran Church is currently hosting its annual pumpkin patch.

This year, they have more than 1,000 pumpkins from a farm in the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. Every year, the church uses the proceeds from the patch to support local food pantries, youth programs, and other global outreach programs.

Money raised at the patch this year will go to Westside Cares.

The church usually raises about $3,000 during the two-week fundraiser.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday until October 31.