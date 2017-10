COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man charged with a crash that injured four children outside a Colorado Springs elementary school in January was sentenced on Monday.

Douglas Clubb, 61, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Clubb was convicted of carless driving and failure to yield right of way. Jurors acquitted him of four counts of felony child abuse.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. January 12 outside James Monroe Elementary School. The children were in a crosswalk controlled by a crossing guard, according to police. The four victims had bumps and bruises, but no life-threatening injuries. All children have since recovered.