PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after he fired shots at a group of teens and then pointed a gun at police officers in Pueblo Sunday afternoon.

Police said just before 5 p.m., they got a call about a suicidal man in the area of Dutch Clark Stadium. The caller told police that Kevin Montoya, 30, was suicidal and had a handgun. Later, officers learned that Montoya had fired several rounds at three teen boys who were in the river bottom area. Police said the boys were not injured.

Officers found Montoya on the Union Avenue Bridge. They tried to get him to drop the handgun, but he refused and fired a shot into the air, according to police. He eventually walked down the steps toward the river trail, then stumbled out onto a rock pathway that led into the river, according to police. He pointed the gun at surrounding officers several times and tried to fire it, but it appeared to malfunction, according to police. He eventually fired a shot into the river, and then threw the gun into the river, according to police. Officers then walked onto the rocks and took him into custody.

Police said Montoya was admitted to a local hospital for a medical problem. When he is released, he will be jailed on charges of menacing, reckless endangerment, and violation of a restraining order.