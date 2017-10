COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he fired a handgun into the air during a fight outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar Sunday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Triple Nickel Tavern on Wahsatch Avenue. Police said three people started a fight in the bar and were asked to leave. As they moved outside, they got into a fight with one of the bar employees. While one of them was fighting with the employee, another pulled out a handgun, pointed it at several people, and then fired two or three shots into the air, according to police. He and the other two people involved then ran away.

Police found the man accused of shooting the gun, Eddie Rebeterano, in a nearby alley. He was arrested and charged with felony menacing.

Police said they identified the other two people involved in the fight, but they are not facing any charges.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.