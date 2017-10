DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A detective with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to get around thanks to the help of the local law enforcement community.

Detective Dan Brite became paralyzed from the waist down following a shootout in Parker on September 2. The suspect was later shot and killed by another deputy.

Detective Brite’s new wheelchair comes complete with gun straps for hunting, custom colors and tracks.

For the first time in months, Detective Brite can actually stand.

“It’s nice to actually talk to people eye to eye now instead of talking to their belly buttons all the time. I appreciate you guys, very much,” Brite said.

Four different law enforcement foundations came together to raise the more than $16,000 needed for a chair like this.