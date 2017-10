ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Investigators are currently following up on new information about a 35-year-old cold case in Rocky Ford.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said they new information may shed light on the cases of 15-year-old Victoria Sanchez and 15-year-old Yvonne Mestas. The two girls were last seen leaving Rocky Ford High School in the afternoon of November 1, 1982.

Investigators said they can’t comment on specifics or provide details about the new information, but they’re asking anyone with information about this case to call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Pueblo Regional Office at 719-647-5999, then press 2.