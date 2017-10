A Florida woman got more than she bargained for when her order from Amazon arrived with a little something extra, free of charge.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, placed an order on Amazon Warehouse Deals for four large storage bins.

When they arrived, the bins were loaded with 65 pounds of marijuana.

The couple immediately called in local authorities, who seized the drugs.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” the woman said.

She received a $150 gift card from Amazon and the company said it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.