BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The whole community of Black Forest is hurting after three people died in a crash on Sunday.

Police say 37-year-old Jennifer Fisher was driving with her daughters, 8-year-old Juliana Fisher and 14-year-old Zoe Fisher, in the car. Authorities say was she was headed north on Milam Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into another car in the middle of the intersection.

The community is now asking how many more people have to die before something is done.

The intersection at Milam and Shoup Roads in Black Forest looks like any other rural intersection, but if you ask Ruth Miller, who lives nearby, it’s anything but that.

“Its horrific,” said Miller.

Now at the northwest corner there is shattered glass and mementos of remembrance — and the community is demanding answers.

“When we arrived, there was all these emergency vehicles and police officers, we immediately knew what had happened,” Miller said. “The lives that were lost yesterday were so preventable.”

Now three teddy bears sit as a reminder of the two children and mother who died.

Eighteen months ago, Miller also had a close call in this intersection.

“I could have been hit, he is in a truck, I was in a Prius…the story is written,” she explained.

She said back in the summer of 2016 she reached out to County officials asking to redesign that intersection.

“He responded, he says ‘we’ll get someone out there to look at it,’ but nothing has been done,” said Miller. “I do not believe its an issue of people disobeying the law.”

Miller thinks it’s because drivers are coming up a blind hill and the stop sign is hard to see.

She wants County engineers to do something.

“A larger stop sign, a blinking stop sign, ‘stop’ written on the street,” Miller said. “With terrorism we are supposed to be vigilant, we are supposed to speak up if we see something wrong. I feel like it’s the same thing with safety in our community. You should be able to communicate that and people should respond, take action.”

She and other community members could be driven to protest if no action is taken.

“No more deaths, no more no more,” Miller said.

Another person who lives there told FOX21 he is asking for County commissioners to put a traffic light there.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the families honor to help pay for funeral services

A vigil for Fisher and her daughters will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at the site of the crash.

County Commissioner Darryl Glenn sent FOX21 this statement in response to the incident:



First, and certainly most importantly, Our deepest sympathy goes out to the victims of that horrible and tragic weekend accident. County Public Works has received only one request for service on that intersection. County Public Works is not aware of ny extraordinary record of accidents at that intersection and I couldn’t find any reports of serious injury or fatal accidents at that intersection in recent years before the tragic accident that occurred this weekend. Service request on file range from moving further back or adding more “stop ahead” indicator signs to speed bumps, specialized stripping, flashing lights and signalization. A County Public Works supervisory and County engineer went out to the site again today to confirm that signage is in place and compliant with established state and federal highway standards. Those state and federal standards include what is known as “warrants” for signal lights. Warrants is a list of factors including traffic counts in all directions, turn movements, wait times, speeds etc. When there is a tragic accident such as what happened this weekend, there is frequently a call for traffic signals at a given intersection but traffic studies around the world have shown that signalization of an intersection where signals are not warranted tend to actually increase the number of serious accidents. When the State Patrol completes its accident report, it will be further reviewed by County Engineer to determine if the accident suggests any deficiencies in the intersection. But its important to keep in mind that many accidents on county roads are the result of drivers who see no cars near them scanning the road far ahead of them and simply looking beyond the road directly in front of them where they have already determined that there are no cars nearby. Again, everyone at the county is deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy and Public Works will be thoroughly reviewing the intersection and the accident report to determine if any changes should be made.