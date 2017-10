CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City police say they were able to revive a suspected overdose victim with Narcan on Monday.

Police were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue near N. 13th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

At the scene, officers contacted an unresponsive 39-year-old man who was in distress due to an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

Officer Janel Langdon-Isaac administered a dose of nasal Narcan and the man was revived, stabilized and taken to a local hospital.

Police say criminal charges will not be filed at this time.