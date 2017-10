SAN ANTONIO — A woman has earned herself the sweetest nickname after she paid for a stranger’s cart full of groceries at a San Antonio Walmart.

In a video posted to Facebook by Anna Olivarez, the “Sweet San Antonio Angel” is seen at the register paying for the man’s items, then embracing him as he thanks her.

According to Olivarez, the woman was actually the last person in line. But when she saw the gentleman at the register having some trouble, she “swooped in and without any hesitation paid for the man’s basket full of groceries.”

She said the woman wouldn’t give out her name, so Olivarez dubbed her the “Sweet San Antonio Angel.”

“I just noticed one of the customers come up and I thought she was going to ask for the manager to kind of speed along the process, but no, she just whipped out her wallet and paid for the groceries,” Olivarez told KTXS. “It was just really nice to see that and then I saw them embrace each other with a sweet little hug.”

She said she hopes it inspires others to perform their own random acts of kindness and serves as a reminder that there are good people in the world.