COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a fun event for a serious cause.

The Unified Business Exchange event happened at The Antlers in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 21.

Proceeds from this year’s event are going to the organization Helping Autism.

It’s not only about raising money, though. Organizers are also helping those affected by autism and other special needs, with useful resources.

The organization helps families pay for services and therapies that aren’t covered by their insurance.

“I just have a passion for helping out my community, and being involved in my community, meeting people, getting to know people… so I decided we would put one of these things on, and kinda bring everybody together for one common goal to help out our community,” said David Jone, Unified Business Exchange organizer.