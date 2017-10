Related Coverage CSU student was celebrating 22nd birthday before shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — We’re learning more about one of the victims of last week’s shooting on the campus of Colorado State University.

Tristian Kemp’s uncle, Thomas Perez, is speaking out about the loss of his nephew.

Kemp was described by his family as an American hero who served in the Air Force. According to Perez, he worked with the alleged shooter at a company based in California, and had traveled with him to meet his girlfriend in Fort Collins.

Perez said they worked together in the Air Force as well.

Kemp was an Air Force veteran and contractor who went on several tours and was never afraid to put his life on the line.

“This is just horrible, our whole family can’t even believe this has happened, it’s just horrible,” said Perez. “I don’t understand. And I want to know why. That what I would ask, is ‘Why? Why would you do this? If you both served together, you’re brothers in arms. You’re supposed to have his back. He’s supposed to trust you with his life.'”

Kemp and the other victim, CSU student Savannah McNealy, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The alleged shooter, Michael Zamora, also took his own life.