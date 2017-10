Related Coverage The happiest city in America is in Colorado, according to National Geographic

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen and Telluride were included in a roundup of “Best Small Cities in the U.S.” by Condé Nast Traveler.

The Colorado cities earned spots No. 2 and No. 7, respectively.

Charleston, South Carolina took home the top spot.

Condé Nast Traveler readers cast votes for their favorite cities in the U.S. in the 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards survey and the results were so massive, the list needed to be divided in two. These results feature the country’s smaller metropolises, with populations under one million.

Just last week Boulder was named the happiest city in America by National Geographic, with Colorado Springs and Fort Collins also making the list.