COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, collectors and enthusiasts alike were out to get a look at some toys and comics worth thousands of dollars.

Joel Magee is a vintage toy collector who buys toys made in the 1980s (or before) and restores them.

They call him the toy scout and he says it’s always fun to collect the toys you didn’t have as a kid.

He’ll take anything from Star Wars action figures, vintage Barbies, Hot Wheels and more.

“It’s a challenge and you know that’s what makes it fun, you know. It’s the thrill of the hunt and looking for different things we haven’t seen in a long time, so much of this stuff is hidden in attics and closets for decades,” Magee said.

If you didn’t get your fill of all the vintage swag, the show continues Sunday and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Homewood Suites hotel on Explorer Drive.