COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. Platte Avenue, near N. Union Boulevard and Bonfoy Avenue.

Police responding to the area located two cars involved in the traffic crash. The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver and passengers involved were treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

One person, identified as Jeremy Paris, was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.