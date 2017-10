We all know Colorado is beautiful during the fall season.

From greens and reds to yellows and oranges, the foliage can be seen throughout the Centennial State, from Boulder and Fort Collins to Cripple Creek and Colorado Springs.

But what about the fall foliage in say, Washington?

Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol District 6 shared a hyperlapse video to Twitter showing the fall colors around Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth, which is around 2 hours east of Seattle.

We have to admit, the Evergreen State has its fair share of beautiful fall foliage, too.

“Hyperlapse” video of fall colors in Tumwater Cyn Leavenworth. Use pullouts for photos. Do not park on narrow shoulders. #BeSafe. pic.twitter.com/19UHJBHalE — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 19, 2017

Trooper Moore also advised drivers to use pullouts and refrain from parking on narrow shoulders when looking to take in the beautiful scenery.

According to Trooper Moore, the phone was in a mount and recording started and stopped when the car was parked.